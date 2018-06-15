Arizona woman who fatally shot Chinese student gets 25 years

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...

The family of a Chinese college student came to Arizona to tearfully plead for harsh punishment against the woman who shot the 19-year-old to death after a minor car crash.

(AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Yue Jiang is shown in large photographs at a memorial over two years after her death in Tempe, Ariz. on Monday, June 11, 2018. The family of 19-year-old Yeu Jiang traveled from China to Arizona this week to plead with a judge...

(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.

Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.

New York's attorney general isn't done taking on Trump family charities after suing the president over allegations he treated his nonprofit like a personal piggy bank.

The National Institutes of Health is shutting down a study that was supposed to show if a single drink a day could prevent heart attacks, citing ethical problems.

NASA's record-breaking astronaut, Peggy Whitson, is retiring; has spent more time off the planet than any other American.

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives prior the launch of Soyuz MS-3 space ...

The Navy has accepted delivery of a destroyer named for a naval aviator who crash-landed his plane to try to save a downed pilot in the Korean War.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.

(AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Katherine Xu, the cousin of Yue Jiang, a student at Arizona State University who was killed in Arizona in a road rage shooting incident, speaks at a memorial on Monday, June 11, 2018 in Tempe, Ariz. The family of 19-year-old Y...

By ASTRID GALVAN

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - The family of a Chinese college student came to Arizona to tearfully plead for harsh punishment against the woman who shot the 19-year-old to death after a minor car crash, but a judge honored a plea agreement Friday to send her to prison for 25 years.

Holly Davis, 34, was initially charged with first-degree murder for killing Yue Jiang after hitting her car in suburban Phoenix in 2016 but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder under a deal with prosecutors. Jiang's family traveled from China this week to protest the plea agreement, saying it demeaned the young woman's life.

Her cousin, Katherine Xu, wept in the courtroom, repeatedly calling Davis a monster. She said Jiang was a hard worker who made her family proud when she got scholarships to study at Arizona State University.

"All I want to say is no matter how much you dress yourself up like a human, the inhumane acts you did with Yue's life will not disappear," Xu said.

Davis also cried and sought forgiveness from Jiang's family.

"No words can express how sorry I am," Davis said. "If I could bring her back, I would. If I could take her place, I would."

Her attorney said Davis had experienced a lifetime of tragedy and abuse and had been homeless and addicted to drugs.

"Her life is a prime example of what drugs do," Alan Tavassoli said.

Davis rear-ended a car Jiang, a college sophomore, was driving. A passenger in Jiang's car got out to inspect the damage when he saw Davis point a gun at him. Davis then walked up to Jiang and shot her several times, authorities said.

Davis fled but was later caught. She denied the shooting at first but told authorities that if she had done it, it was because she was depressed and wanted police to kill her, prosecutors said.

Jiang's family said the plea deal placed more value on Davis' life than on Jiang's and urged the judge to reject it. But he accepted it this week.

"I don't find you a monster, but what you did was monstrous. It was senseless, and it was cruel," Judge Warren Granville said Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.