Parkland mom: 'Shooter may as well have just shot us'

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

The family of a Chinese college student came to Arizona to tearfully plead for harsh punishment against the woman who shot the 19-year-old to death after a minor car crash.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.

Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.

New York's attorney general isn't done taking on Trump family charities after suing the president over allegations he treated his nonprofit like a personal piggy bank.

The National Institutes of Health is shutting down a study that was supposed to show if a single drink a day could prevent heart attacks, citing ethical problems.

NASA's record-breaking astronaut, Peggy Whitson, is retiring; has spent more time off the planet than any other American.

The Navy has accepted delivery of a destroyer named for a naval aviator who crash-landed his plane to try to save a downed pilot in the Korean War.

By KELLI KENNEDY and CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Helena Ramsay was wise beyond her years, shy until you got to know her and discovering she had a wicked wit. She dreamed of seeing the pink dolphins in the Brazilian rainforest - a dream her mother said was cut short by the gunman who killed Ramsay and 16 others at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.

Anne and Vinnie Ramsay spoke publicly Friday for the first time since the February massacre. The couple is asking a mental health facility that treated Nikolas Cruz, who's charged with the shootings, to release the teen's records from the years leading up to the shooting. It's the first step to prepare for a possible malpractice or wrongful death case. Henderson Behavioral Health has also been sued by other victims' families.

While mental health and other medical records are protected by law, there are times when public interest overcomes the law, said their attorney Craig Goldenfarb.

"One of my jobs is to figure out everybody ... that may have had an opportunity to prevent this tragedy and did not," he said.

"Perhaps (Henderson) dropped the ball and they should have Baker Acted Mr. Cruz," said Goldenfarb, referring to an involuntary hospitalization which should have prevented Cruz from buying a gun.

Josh Walker, an attorney for Henderson, said the company supports releasing the records but needs a judge to issue a court order allowing it.

Health records are generally protected by state and federal privacy laws but can be released in criminal and civil court cases. Since Cruz is not a plaintiff in any civil case, Walker said a judge must order the records released.

"Henderson has nothing to hide. In fact, Henderson wants these records out there for the public to see," he said. "We are not allowed to release these records under state and federal law unless we get a court order."

Walker said the company would support a court order allowing attorneys for all victims' families who file lawsuits to have access to Cruz's records. Prosecutors and defense attorneys in Cruz's criminal case have already obtained the records, but they have not been released publicly.

Helena, a junior who watched Jeopardy daily, was considering studying abroad. She was intrigued by the United Nations, and would have been a great asset thanks to her sensible way of thinking, family said.

"She was blossoming. She would have definitely been a leader," her mother said.

She was always thinking about others, travelling to Orlando for a concert after the Pulse night club massacre to support the community, her mother said.

And even in her final moments, she was ordering her best friend to grab a book to shield herself from the gunman's bullets as they huddled behind a bookcase, holding hands.

Her parents and their attorney said numerous red flags regarding Cruz were missed over the years by local authorities, the FBI and potentially Henderson Behavioral Health. They want a thorough investigation to ensure no other family has to endure a similar nightmare.

At home, a stack of condolence cards and tokens lays untouched, too painful to open. The couple has found comfort meeting with a group of other Parkland parents who also lost their children in the shooting.

"We do meet up. We do support each other and it's just tough. We're grateful we do have the group that we can just sit and share," said Anne Ramsay.

The family said they refuse to let the memory of Helena and the other children get lost.

"They all had special skills, strengths, just beautiful children. None of them should have been put in that situation where they're struggling to defend themselves or survive," said the grieving mother.

The Ramsays are intensely private and said they declined to speak until now because they needed time to heal and come to terms with their loss.

"I've just been disabled," said Anne Ramsay. "It's like the active shooter may as well have just shot us, you know. It affects everyone."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.