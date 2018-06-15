Texas governor's plan after school shooting meets pushback

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...

The family of a Chinese college student came to Arizona to tearfully plead for harsh punishment against the woman who shot the 19-year-old to death after a minor car crash.

The family of a Chinese college student came to Arizona to tearfully plead for harsh punishment against the woman who shot the 19-year-old to death after a minor car crash.

(AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Yue Jiang is shown in large photographs at a memorial over two years after her death in Tempe, Ariz. on Monday, June 11, 2018. The family of 19-year-old Yeu Jiang traveled from China to Arizona this week to plead with a judge...

(AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Yue Jiang is shown in large photographs at a memorial over two years after her death in Tempe, Ariz. on Monday, June 11, 2018. The family of 19-year-old Yeu Jiang traveled from China to Arizona this week to plead with a judge...

(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...

(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.

Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.

Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.

New York's attorney general isn't done taking on Trump family charities after suing the president over allegations he treated his nonprofit like a personal piggy bank.

New York's attorney general isn't done taking on Trump family charities after suing the president over allegations he treated his nonprofit like a personal piggy bank.

The National Institutes of Health is shutting down a study that was supposed to show if a single drink a day could prevent heart attacks, citing ethical problems.

The National Institutes of Health is shutting down a study that was supposed to show if a single drink a day could prevent heart attacks, citing ethical problems.

NASA's record-breaking astronaut, Peggy Whitson, is retiring; has spent more time off the planet than any other American.

NASA's record-breaking astronaut, Peggy Whitson, is retiring; has spent more time off the planet than any other American.

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives prior the launch of Soyuz MS-3 space ...

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives prior the launch of Soyuz MS-3 space ...

The Navy has accepted delivery of a destroyer named for a naval aviator who crash-landed his plane to try to save a downed pilot in the Korean War.

The Navy has accepted delivery of a destroyer named for a naval aviator who crash-landed his plane to try to save a downed pilot in the Korean War.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Workers clear confetti following an address by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday told his party that gun rights are safe on his watch amid worries by some conservatives over his response to last month's mass shooting at a high school near Houston that killed 10 people.

Abbott headlined the Texas GOP Convention in San Antonio at the end of a week in which school police chiefs, gun-control activists and an alliance of U.S. education groups pushed back on parts of his wide-ranging safety recommendations after the Santa Fe High School shooting.

The plan calls for arming more teachers, mental health spending and "hardening" campuses with extra police or metal detectors. Also mentioned are potential "red flag" laws that keep guns away from people deemed a danger to themselves or others, which is a non-starter for some gun-rights groups and firebrand conservatives in the Texas Legislature.

Abbott, who is heavy favorite to win a second term in November, didn't touch on his plan during his speech to Republican delegates in what is largest state party convention in the U.S. But he relayed what he said was a message from a tiny Texas community where a church gunman killed more than two dozen people in November.

"The people of Sutherland Springs, they looked me in the eye and they insisted, they said, "Governor, do not let them use this to take away our guns," Abbott said.

Nearly a month after the May 18 attack that was the deadliest high school shooting in Texas history, Abbott's plan is treading a familiar path of others like it in the wake of mass shootings: slow-moving debates, criticism from gun-control activists and uncertainty over whether new proposed safeguards or spending will pan out.

The plan contained no major restrictions on firearms. But "red flag" laws and changes to gun storage laws have worried some gun-rights groups and a small caucus of hardline Republicans in the Texas House who met with Abbott last week.

"We shared specific and in-depth concerns regarding changes to gun-storage laws and other measures affecting gun ownership," the Texas Freedom Caucus said after the meeting.

That was a softer tone than comments last month by freedom caucus member Rep. Jonathan Stickland, who tweeted , "The idea of regulating and enforcing the storage of firearms is a nightmare. I will fight it forever."

"The governor said, 'Hey, this isn't a finished document. This is a conversation starter,'" said Republican state Rep. Matt Krause, who attended the meeting with Abbott.

The Texas GOP convention comes days after Texas Legislature - which has expanded gun laws under Abbott - held its first hearings since the Santa Fe shooting and heard from school police chiefs that installing metal detectors would be ineffective. An alliance of top U.S. education groups that pushed Congress to triple the size of an education block grant also expressed alarm about those dollars being eligible to "harden" campuses.

Texas expects to get an additional $62 million under the grant, and Abbott said the priority for the money should be school safety. But Education Department Elizabeth Hill said a school district can generally not spend all the money under the program for that sole purpose.

Rhonda Hart, whose 14-year-old daughter, Kimberly Vaughan, was among the students who died in the Santa Fe shooting, said she called Abbott's office this week after seeing Texas lawmakers appearing to embrace suggestions to arm more teachers. Hart, who has been outspoken on the need for more gun control, said she also told President Donald Trump that she did not support arming teachers when they met last month .

Hart said she agreed with Abbott's focus on mental health. But she suggested time is wasting.

"The kids are out of school now," Hart said. "So stop talking and get some metal detectors installed where there are no kids."

___

Follow Paul J. Weber on Twitter: www.twitter.com/pauljweber

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.