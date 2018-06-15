Family Of Man Killed In Glenpool Car Accident Share Their Story - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Family Of Man Killed In Glenpool Car Accident Share Their Story

Austin Brunner photo from Facebook. Austin Brunner photo from Facebook.
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma -

Police say Austin Brunner died after running across Highway 75 in Glenpool Friday. According to reports a pickup driver hit Brunner, killing him instantly.

Austin's father Kurt and brother Matthew describe him as "outgoing" and say he never met a stranger.

They say he loved helping people and would pass out water bottles to the homeless on hot summer days.

Just before sunrise this morning, Austin's life was cut short. Glenpool police Sergeant Tracey Powell says a pickup truck driver hit him, called for help immediately, and stayed on the scene.

"At that time of the morning, it's extremely dark, because there's not any lights out that way. The road slightly curves a little bit, so there's guardrails right along the edge" said Sgt. Powell.

Powell says the couple inside the truck wasn't hurt and there was no reason to give them a ticket.

"They didn't do anything wrong. There was no evidence that there was any foul play. There was no alcohol. It was just a tragic accident"

Police asked the public to help identify the victim by his shoe found at the scene. One of Austin's many friends who police say knew each other since elementary school recognized it right away. They'd just seen each other hours earlier.

"When she realized the area where the accident happened and then given the description and the shoe, she was pretty sure it might have been him," said Powell.

Austin Brunner's father declined a camera interview but said he was able to tell his son 'I love you' just last night. Austin's family has set up a Go Fund Me to help pay for funeral expenses. Austin was just 24 years old. 

