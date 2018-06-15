Earthquake and aftershock shake parts of central Oklahoma

CRESCENT, Okla. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a 4.0 magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of central Oklahoma, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The USGS says the earthquake was recorded at 3:56 p.m. about 7 miles (12 kilometers) north of Crescent, located about 34 miles (55 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City. The temblor was recorded at a depth of about 3 miles (5.5 kilometers).

Geologists say that a 2.7 magnitude aftershock was recorded about 14 minutes later about 7 miles (12 kilometers) north-northeast of Crescent.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells or reduce the volume of wastewater injections.

