Stillwater Man Writes Book About 2015 Homecoming Tragedy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Stillwater Man Writes Book About 2015 Homecoming Tragedy

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

A Stillwater Man has written a book about the 2015 OSU Homecoming Parade crash that killed four and injured 50.

Scott Petty wanted people to know the amazing stories of the doctors, nurses, first responders, volunteers, and survivors so they could see the positive that came after the tragedy.

10/24/2017 Related Story: OSU Homecoming Parade Crash Survivor Reflects On Tragic Day

The book is called Stillwater Strong: Loyal and True.
    
Petty is the executive director of the Stillwater Medical Foundation and he interviewed around 60 people for the book because he wanted people to be aware of the indomitable spirit of those involved.

"There were so many good things that happened in the wake of the tragedy. I felt like we've got to find the positive like Stillwater has had to do so many times," Petty said. 

He said the strength, love, and resilience of the community after that tragedy was simply too inspiring not to tell. He started out thinking he'd write a chapter for someone else's book, then realized, he had so much material, he might as well do the book himself.

"People are very sensitive to the fact it was not an accident. I did not even mention the driver's name, it's not about them, it's about the community and the families," Petty said. 

He said all the families who lost loved ones and survived horrible injuries are so appreciative with how people responded afterward, but, the truth is, some of them will struggle physically, emotionally, and financially for the rest of their lives.

"I'm really hopeful the families will feel like I did it justice," said Petty. 

Petty and two of the survivors will be at a book signing Saturday in Owasso from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a bookstore called Another Chapter.

The book is also available online. 

He's donating 100 percent of the proceeds to the Stillwater Strong Memorial.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.