Stillwater Man Writes Book About 2015 Homecoming Tragedy

A Stillwater Man has written a book about the 2015 OSU Homecoming Parade crash that killed four and injured 50.

Scott Petty wanted people to know the amazing stories of the doctors, nurses, first responders, volunteers, and survivors so they could see the positive that came after the tragedy.

The book is called Stillwater Strong: Loyal and True.



Petty is the executive director of the Stillwater Medical Foundation and he interviewed around 60 people for the book because he wanted people to be aware of the indomitable spirit of those involved.

"There were so many good things that happened in the wake of the tragedy. I felt like we've got to find the positive like Stillwater has had to do so many times," Petty said.

He said the strength, love, and resilience of the community after that tragedy was simply too inspiring not to tell. He started out thinking he'd write a chapter for someone else's book, then realized, he had so much material, he might as well do the book himself.

"People are very sensitive to the fact it was not an accident. I did not even mention the driver's name, it's not about them, it's about the community and the families," Petty said.

He said all the families who lost loved ones and survived horrible injuries are so appreciative with how people responded afterward, but, the truth is, some of them will struggle physically, emotionally, and financially for the rest of their lives.

"I'm really hopeful the families will feel like I did it justice," said Petty.

Petty and two of the survivors will be at a book signing Saturday in Owasso from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a bookstore called Another Chapter.

The book is also available online.

He's donating 100 percent of the proceeds to the Stillwater Strong Memorial.