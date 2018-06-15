Tulsa Firefighter Suffers 'Significant' Burns After Natural Gas - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Firefighter Suffers 'Significant' Burns After Natural Gas Line Explosion

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A gas line explosion near 61st and 33rd West Avenue Thursday has left a Tulsa firefighter with significant burns.

The natural gas line was cut at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon but the Tulsa Fire Department said the explosion didn't happen until about 3:45 p.m.

Firefighters were already on the scene as a precaution because the leak was close to homes.

ONG released this statement regarding the fire:

Oklahoma Natural Gas has repaired the damaged line located near West 57th Street and 33rd West Avenue in Tulsa. We continue to re-establish service to affected customers.

Our thoughts continue to be with our employees as they recover. Out of respect for the privacy our employees and their families, we do not provide information related to our employees’ health conditions. 

Safety is our number one value, and Oklahoma Natural Gas is committed to promoting a safe environment for employees. When accidents occur, they are felt profoundly by all of us. We are committed to supporting all of those impacted.

We thank you all for your concern at this time and our workforce thanks you for your thoughts and support. 

The department said Tulsa Fire Captain Greg Delozier's upper body has significant burns and he's in a lot of pain.

The captain is recovering in the burn unit at Hillcrest. 

