Organizers Planning Huge Additions To Folds Of Honor Freedom Fest

Organizers are putting the finishing touches on plans for this year's Folds of Honor Freedomfest.

The July fourth festival is free and organizers tell us this year's celebration will be bigger and better than ever. Rover Parks Event Organizer Ryan Howell gave a briefing on the various activities Friday afternoon.

“We’re going to have a zip line, we’re going to have face painting for the kids, we’re going to have all sorts of inflatables, conquer the gauntlet is coming out and setting up an obstacle course. We’ve got the Red Bull skydiving team coming in and they’re landing over there,” said Howell

In addition, to live music, Quiktrip says they will have teams at Riverwest Festival Park and Veteran's park to educate people about Folds of Honor.

The organization provides scholarships for military families, who've had someone disabled or killed in the line of duty.