Kristen Chenoweth Hosts Broadway Boot Camp In Broken Arrow

Oklahoma Native Kristen Chenoweth is back home in Broken Arrow hosting her Broadway Boot Camp at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center.

50 of the most talented high school musical theater students from around the country are taking part in preparing for a free concert Saturday night.

"It's not like they came with all this stuff learned that's what boot camp is. Otherwise, I would just have a master class, this is boot camp!"

The kids are giving it their all, from getting the moves down to the vocals. The best-of-the-best from coast to coast are getting pushed to the max.

Nicholas Devlin has big dreams and this week Broadway super-stars are his instructors.

“I think everyone was blown away that they were getting to meet Broadway legends I was just more excited about being able to connect with people who have the same goals as me.” Said, Nicholas.

People like Alexis Johnson who is attending Broadway Boot Camp for the 2nd time.

"I'm learning how to connect with my material more and to be the character instead of acting the character." Said Alexis.

They are learning from the best like Tony Award-winning superstar Kristen Chenoweth who is making all of this possible in her hometown.

"I'm so proud of it, you know, I've been watching the kids and looking at our staff teach and I'm impressed,” said Chenoweth. "To come home and be able to do what you love and to pass it on. I didn't have that experience growing up in BA and I wanted it so bad for these kids."

Kids who are appreciating the experience and understanding these new friendships will last a lifetime.

"I know if I make it to Broadway I will definitely see some of these people here. I mean they are some of the most talented people I've ever met in my life." Said, Nicholas.

You can see the kids in action and Kristen Chenoweth will also be performing Saturday night at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center at 7.

The concert is free and everyone is welcome.