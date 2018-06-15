DNA Test Reunites Family After 40 Years

A Tulsa native who was adopted met her brothers, thanks to a DNA test and a website. It's a reunion 40 years in the making.

Stacy Thompson never thought this hug would happen. But she took a chance on Ancestry.com and ordered a DNA kit. She mailed it off and the test came back saying they found a close relative.

"I was like oh my goodness, what do I do, what do I do?" said Stacy. That relative her genetic brother who she never met. "I sent him a message saying my name was Stacy, I was adopted at 4.”

Her newfound brother John German says finding out his sister something he didn’t expect.

"I about fell out of my chair at work. I thought it was pretty cool." Said German "Kind of strange, because I over the years had wondered about them.”

That wonder turned into awe when their family more than doubled in size. Proving separate states and decades of distance are no match for an unbreakable bond.

Consumer DNA testing is a growing industry with millions sending in their samples. You can learn about your ethnicity, ancestry, and relatives you may not know you even have.