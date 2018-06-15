6 Out Of 10 Americans Admit To Drowsy Driving

The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are considered the deadliest stretch for drivers.

Getting behind the wheel without enough sleep is blamed on nearly 10 percent of crashes in the country.

To drive home the point Chevrolet developed a drowsy driving simulator suit. The company says it only takes a second for something to go wrong.

"If you're yawning a lot, that's a good sign. If you actually have, you can't remember the last couple miles or the last couple exits. You definitely want to consider getting off the road," said Maureen Short for Chevrolet.

According to the national sleep foundation, 60 percent of adults admit to drowsy driving and 37 percent have fallen asleep at the wheel.

Safety experts say at least 6 to 8 hours of sleep is the only way to keep you safe on the road.