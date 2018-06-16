Woman Killed Crossing Street, Tulsa Police Searching For Driver

A woman is dead after a pickup driver hit her while she was on the road near Admiral and Mingo.

Police are looking for the driver, saying he or she left the scene immediately after the crash.

Witnesses describe the truck as a large, white pickup with front end damage on the passenger side.

Tulsa police say the driver likely did not do anything wrong, until they decided to leave the scene of the deadly crash, which is a felony.

Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk on the north side of Admiral Place, just east of Mingo, when she tried to cross the street Friday night.

Officers say she did not cross at a corner or crosswalk, but stepped out in the middle of the block and was hit.

The victim’s name has not been released, while officers work to notify her family.

If you have any information about the driver, call Crime Stoppers at (918)596-COPS.

You can remain anonymous.