Another Hot & Humid Weekend

Green Country’s weather is set on “rinse and repeat” right now, with more familiar heat and humidity on the way this weekend!

Mostly sunny skies continue for our Saturday, with some intermittent clouds mixed in. Keep the sunscreen handy, as our UV index is climbing into the extreme category today! A sunburn is possible in as little as 10 to 15 minutes!

Look for yet another day with highs back into the mid-90s and heat index values at or above 100. We will have a steady south breeze to cool us off (if you’re in the shade!). And while the large majority of us will stay dry, there is a slim 10% chance of an isolated storm bubbling up, primarily for areas east of Tulsa.

Expect more of the same on Father’s Day Sunday. Surprise, surprise! Highs will climb back into the 90s, with heat index values again around 100. The pool or the lake might be dad’s best friend on Sunday!

We could use a good drink of water as drought conditions are expanding, and fortunately some rain could gradually head our way next week. Our long-talked-about area of tropical rains now looks to stay south of Green Country into south Texas, but some of that increased moisture will move into Green Country as the week progresses, with some scattered storms becoming possible into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as a weak frontal boundary approaches the area.

Rain amounts don’t look extremely high, but we’ll have a chance for about an inch of rain in many spots with higher amounts north of Tulsa by the time it’s all said and done late next week. We’ll keep you advised as the forecast becomes clearer in the days ahead!

