Armed Suspect Shot In Hand By Tonkawa Police

A Tonkawa police officer shoots an armed suspect in the hand during a Friday night traffic stop.

Investigators say Kansas officials had contacted the Tonkawa Police Department about Ronald Dean Minix, saying he had an outstanding warrant for stalking, he could be armed, and he may be in the Tonkawa area.

Police say a Tonkawa officer pulled over the vehicle driven by Minix near Highway 60 and I-35 on Friday night around 10:30 p.m.

They say Minix produced a firearm and put it to his own head.

According to authorities, the police officer then fired his handgun, striking Minix in the hand.

Minix was transported for medical treatment.

Tonkawa police requested that OSBI investigate the incident.