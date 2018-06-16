Man sought by Kansas police shot, wounded by Okla. officer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man sought by Kansas police shot, wounded by Okla. officer

TONKAWA, Okla. (AP) - A 70-year-old man wanted by authorities in Kansas has been shot and wounded by a police officer following a traffic stop in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Saturday that Ronald Dean Minix was stopped by an officer in Tonkawa, along Interstate 35 in the northern portion of the state.

Authorities say Minix put a gun to his head during the stop late Friday and the officer fired his own weapon, striking Minix in the hand. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

It wasn't clear what prompted the officer to fire on the man. The officer has not been identified.

Minix was stopped after Kansas authorities notified police that he may be in Tonkawa. He's wanted in Kansas on a warrant for stalking.

