The Latest: Slain Kansas deputies were both parents

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this June 13, 2018 photo, an organizer, foreground, speaks to families as they wait to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico. In Tijuana, Latin Americans fleeing drug violence in...

The family of one of the 17 people killed in the massacre at a Florida high school is suing to obtain mental health records of shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anne Ramsay, mother of Parkland High School shooting victim Helena Ramsay, speaks to the media during a news conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The family is suing to obtain mental health records of...

Parkland mom: 'Shooter may as well have just shot us'

The National Institutes of Health is shutting down a study that was supposed to show if a single drink a day could prevent heart attacks, citing ethical problems.

Michigan State University Board of Trustee Brian Mosallam is asking interim school president John Engler to resign immediately.

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...

Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Private investigator Jason Jensen holds a phenotype report at his office Friday, June 15, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Groups of private investigators in Utah and California have been emboldened by the arrest of the suspected Golden...

Investigators say DNA database can be goldmine for old cases

Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.

A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.

A second sheriff's deputy has died after being shot while an inmate was being transported to a Kansas City courthouse.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.

Authorities say two Kansas deputies who were fatally shot while transporting an inmate between jail and a courthouse both had children.

(Kansas City Kansas police department via AP). This undated photo combo provided by Kansas City, Kansas police department shows from left, Deputy Theresa King and DeputyPatrick Rohrer. Kansas City police confirmed that Rohrer and King died from injurie...

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shootings of two Kansas sheriff's deputies by an inmate they were transporting (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Authorities say two Kansas deputies who were fatally shot while transporting an inmate between jail and a court hearing both leave behind children.

Wyandotte County sheriff's Maj. Kelli Bailiff said at a news conference Saturday that 44-year-old sheriff's Deputy Theresa King had three children and 35-year-old Deputy Patrick Rohrer had two.

Terry Zeigler, the police chief of Kansas City, Kansas, said he couldn't release the name of the inmate suspected of shooting them Friday because he hasn't been charged. The inmate was also shot, and Zeigler said the last he heard, he was in stable condition.

Authorities say the inmate apparently overpowered the deputies in a gated area behind the Kansas City, Kansas, courthouse and shot the deputies - possibly with one of their own guns.

Zeigler says the deputies were taking the inmate from the courthouse back to jail, not the other way around, as police initially reported.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday in front of City Hall.

___

6:15 a.m

A second sheriff's deputy has died after being shot while an inmate was being transported to a Kansas City jail.

Kansas City, Kansas, police confirmed that 44-year-old Deputy Theresa King died early Saturday from injuries suffered when an inmate overpowered the two deputies.

The shooting happened Friday as an unidentified inmate was being moved. Police say it is possible that King and the other slain deputy, 35-year-old Patrick Rohrer, were shot with their own firearm, but police gave no other details.

Both officers were with the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department. King had 13 years of service and Rohrer had been with the department for seven years.

