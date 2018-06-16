Brother of NBA's Zach Randolph killed outside of Indiana bar

Saturday, June 16 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-06-16 18:22:43 GMT
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Private investigator Jason Jensen holds a phenotype report at his office Friday, June 15, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Groups of private investigators in Utah and California have been emboldened by the arrest of the suspected Golden...
Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.More >>
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anne Ramsay, mother of Parkland High School shooting victim Helena Ramsay, speaks to the media during a news conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The family is suing to obtain mental health records of...
The family of one of the 17 people killed in the massacre at a Florida high school is suing to obtain mental health records of shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.More >>
(Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP). Two 464-foot-tall cooling towers of the St. Johns River Power Park on Jacksonville, Florida's Northside are simultaneously imploded Saturday, June 16, 2018, as part of the demolition of the now closed coal fir...
Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant.More >>
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this June 13, 2018 photo, an organizer, foreground, speaks to families as they wait to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico. In Tijuana, Latin Americans fleeing drug violence in...
New directive from attorney general takes aim at immigrants fleeing Central American gang violence.More >>
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House
MARION, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a brother of Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph was shot and killed outside of an Indiana bar.
Police say an officer heard gunfire at around 5 a.m. Saturday and found Roger Randolph bleeding between two cars outside of Hop's Blues Room in Marion.
They say they don't know the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but they don't think it was a random attack.
Zach Randolph grew up in Marion, which is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis. He led Marion High School to a state championship in 2000 before heading to Michigan State University and then the NBA, where he has also played for the Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies. He is a two-time NBA All Star.
