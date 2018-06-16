3 Killed, 2 Hospitalized In Johnston County Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

3 Killed, 2 Hospitalized In Johnston County Crash


JOHNSTON COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Three people are dead and two hospitalized after a crash in Johnston County.

Officials say that two vehicles, a Lincoln Navigator with four people inside and a Chevy pickup with one person, collided Saturday morning shortly before 3:00 a.m.

According to authorities, the driver of the pickup, 20-year-old Richard Pitmon of Mill Creek, OK, and two passengers in the Navigator, 46-year-old Vernon Muniz and 30-year-old Skye Wyrick of Tishomingo, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the Navigator, 19-year-old Krysta Muniz of Tishomingo, was flown to a hospital in Denison, TX, in stable condition with head and arm injuries and one of the passengers, 29-year-old Jessica Wilson of Tishomingo, was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City in critical condition with leg and internal injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

