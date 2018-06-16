African-American Veterans Group Takes Part In USDA Gardening Workshop

A group of African-American veterans gathered today to learn more about gardening and growing healthy foods.

The workshop was hosted by the USDA and Langston University. USDA Representatives offered guidance on building and maintaining home gardens.

The USDA also revealed grant opportunities available to the veterans for home improvement and agriculture.

"If you're healthy, then you're wealthy, so we want them to know that you can survive even though the economy might be a little shaky, there are some things you can do for yourself," said Rev. James Greenwood, Vice President of the National Association of Black Veterans

They say it's also important for these elders to pass their knowledge down so, the healthy living can continue for the next generation.