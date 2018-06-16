Firefighters Battle Fire At Norman Wood Product Facility

Thousands of OG&E customers were without power Saturday evening in Pauls Valley, according to the company's System Watch.More >>
Thousands of OG&E customers were without power Saturday evening in Pauls Valley, according to the company's System Watch.More >>
Roughly 50 children a day are being taken from their parentsafter they cross the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).More >>
Roughly 50 children a day are being taken from their parentsafter they cross the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).More >>
Tulsa Police are on the scene of a hit-and-run in Tulsa near Admiral and 67th. They say a 7-year-old child was struck by a car...More >>
Tulsa Police are on the scene of a hit-and-run in Tulsa near Admiral and 67th. They say a 7-year-old child was struck by a car...More >>
Tulsa Police say Graham Dowers has been arrested on complaints of First Degree Rape and peeping with photographic equipment. Police say the victim reported that she and Dowers had gone to a party Friday evening.More >>
Tulsa Police say Graham Dowers has been arrested on complaints of First Degree Rape and peeping with photographic equipment. Police say the victim reported that she and Dowers had gone to a party Friday evening.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.