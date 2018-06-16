Man Arrested, Accused Of Arson In Oklahoma City

A man was arrested after being accused of setting an Oklahoma City family’s house on fire.

It took investigators from both the police and fire departments to identify and find the suspect.

The SW 28 Street home was destroyed in the fire last Sunday, but neighbors said the family inside got out without harm.

Firefighters said they faced extra challenges putting the flames out, including downed power lines.

Four days later, Valentin Velez Jr. was arrested on arson and burglary complaints.

Velez was booked Thursday in the Oklahoma County jail.

The suspect has a criminal past including a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Police have not yet released a possible motive.