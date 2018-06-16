Tulsa Man Arrested For Sexual Assault Recorded The Act

Tulsa Police say Graham Dowers has been arrested on complaints of First Degree Rape and peeping with photographic equipment.

Police say the victim reported that she and Dowers had gone to a party Friday evening. During the party, the victim said she began to feel dizzy and lose muscle control after having a drink. Police say Dowers and victim believed she had been "roofied" so, he took her to a hotel room that was registered to him.

According to police reports while at the hotel Dowers sexually assaulted the victim and recorded the act on cell phone. In a statement to police, the victim claimed that she was not in the state of mind to give consent and would have never consented to a video recording. The victim called police after waking up the Saturday morning.

Officers were able to make contact with Dowers who confirmed that events of the evening and admitted to acts described by the victim.

Dowers was arrested and transported to Tulsa County Jail.