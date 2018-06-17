Ford: Detroit train station key to autonomous vehicle plans

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

A seven-time "Jeopardy!" winner who taught history at a small Michigan college faces up to five years in prison for sneaking into the email accounts of other professors, administrators and students.

(Mike Dickie/The Daily Telegram via AP). In this Oct. 2012 photo, Stephanie Jass of Tecumseh, Mich., poses at Adrian College in Adrian, Mich. The former "Jeopardy!" winner has been charged with illegally accessing co-workers' email accounts at a small ...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this June 13, 2018 photo, an organizer, foreground, speaks to families as they wait to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico. In Tijuana, Latin Americans fleeing drug violence in...

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant.

(Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP). Two 464-foot-tall cooling towers of the St. Johns River Power Park on Jacksonville, Florida's Northside are simultaneously imploded Saturday, June 16, 2018, as part of the demolition of the now closed coal fir...

The family of one of the 17 people killed in the massacre at a Florida high school is suing to obtain mental health records of shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anne Ramsay, mother of Parkland High School shooting victim Helena Ramsay, speaks to the media during a news conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The family is suing to obtain mental health records of...

Parkland mom: 'Shooter may as well have just shot us'

AMC Networks says that Chris Hardwick's talk show is on hold and he has withdrawn as moderator of AMC and BBC America's Comic-Con panels.

Bill Ford looks past the tons of paint, plaster and steel needed to remake Detroit's blighted Michigan Central train station and sees more than just an iconic building in desperate need of a makeover.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Thursday, June 14, 2018 photo, Bill Ford Jr., Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, poses in the Michigan Central Station in Detroit. Ford Motor Co. is embarking on a 4-year renovation of the 1...

Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Private investigator Jason Jensen holds a phenotype report at his office Friday, June 15, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Groups of private investigators in Utah and California have been emboldened by the arrest of the suspected Golden...

A Republican congressman from Texas who has toured a tent-like shelter for hundreds of minors who entered the country illegally says the facility is a byproduct of a flawed immigration strategy.

A second sheriff's deputy has died after being shot while an inmate was being transported to a Kansas City courthouse.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). This shows the historic Michigan Central Station on Monday, June 11, 2018, in Detroit. The owners of the train station announced on Monday that the building has been sold to the Ford Motor Co., for redevelopment. Ford recently...

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - Bill Ford looks past the tons of paint, plaster and steel needed to remake Detroit's blighted Michigan Central train station and sees more than just an iconic building in desperate need of a makeover.

The executive chairman of Ford Motor Co. and great-grandson of founder Henry Ford envisions the future of the carmaker's foray into self-driving vehicles.

Ford Motor Co. is embarking on a 4-year renovation of the 105-year-old depot and 17-story office tower just west of downtown. The massive project is expected to increase the automaker's footprint in the city where the company was founded, provide space for electric and autonomous vehicle testing and research, and spur investment in the surrounding neighborhood.

Ford will be reclaiming a derelict 20th century landmark, but it also will be using some iconic Motor City real estate to embark on a 21st century venture.

"This had to make business sense for us," Bill Ford told The Associated Press on Thursday. "We couldn't just do this as a philanthropic endeavor. It really will become a statement for us and a great recruiting tool for the kind of talent we're going to need to win in the autonomous vehicle war."

The company has said it aims to have a self-driving vehicle on the market by 2021.

The building's sale was announced last week. The company will announce details of the renovation and its plans Tuesday.

Bill Ford declined to say how much it cost to buy the 500,000-square-foot (46,450-square-meter) building from Manuel "Matty" Moroun or how much the carmaker expects to spend fixing it up. An unrelated 2004 plan to convert the train station into Detroit's police headquarters was expected to cost more than $100 million.

The money for Ford's project is coming from a pool set aside in 2016 to update the automaker's headquarters in nearby Dearborn, though the company will also seek tax breaks and other incentives.

"We had to make sure that this actually could fit into our existing budget, and thankfully it did," Bill Ford said.

The train station opened in 1913 and for decades was the hub of rail transportation into and out of Detroit. Travelers and visitors marveled at its robust columns that stretched to an ornately tiled ceiling. But passenger rail travel waned as road and air travel got easier, and the last train left Michigan Central in 1988.

Scrappers stripped the vacant building of its metal and the thousands of broken windows allowed the elements to damage the walls, floors and ceilings, depressing the property's value.

Along the way, Detroit slid toward fiscal collapse. The population has dropped by more than one million people since the 1950s. Tens of thousands of homes were left abandoned even before the city tumbled into and out of bankruptcy several years ago.

The aging, hulking and empty Michigan Central exemplified Detroit's plight.

"It always really bothered me whenever you'd see a national story about the decay of Detroit" photos of the train station often were used, Bill Ford said while sitting in the depot's cavernous passenger waiting room.

"Then I started to think: 'What if we could buy it, rehab it and not just make it a beautiful building - which we're going to do - but make it something more?'" he said. "Make it really part of the reinvention of transportation for the future."

The rehabbed office tower will have room for about 5,000 workers, at least half of whom will be Ford's. Restaurants, coffee shops, taverns and retail will fill the depot.

"My vision is this becomes a gathering spot for people who want to meet family or friends and grab a cup of coffee or quick lunch or dinner and then go off and do something else in Detroit," Ford added. "I want them to feel that this is going to be a really wonderful spot to be in, and that they will get excited about coming here."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.