OHP: Traffic Stop Leads To Foot Chase, Fight, Shooting In Tulsa

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting involving one of their troopers.

OHP says a trooper made a traffic stop on Highway 169 near Admiral Place around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

They say that during that stop a man jumped out of the car and ran, but the trooper chased him and they ended up in a physical struggle.

That’s when OHP says the trooper shot the suspect.

According to OHP, there was a handgun and what appears to be narcotics at the scene.

The suspect is in the hospital. His condition has not been released.