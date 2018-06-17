OHP: Traffic Stop Leads To Foot Chase, Fight, Shooting In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

OHP: Traffic Stop Leads To Foot Chase, Fight, Shooting In Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting involving one of their troopers.

OHP says a trooper made a traffic stop on Highway 169 near Admiral Place around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

They say that during that stop a man jumped out of the car and ran, but the trooper chased him and they ended up in a physical struggle.

That’s when OHP says the trooper shot the suspect.

According to OHP, there was a handgun and what appears to be narcotics at the scene.

The suspect is in the hospital.  His condition has not been released.

