The Latest: 1 dead, 20 injured in shooting at arts festival

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Bill Ford looks past the tons of paint, plaster and steel needed to remake Detroit's blighted Michigan Central train station and sees more than just an iconic building in desperate need of a makeover.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Thursday, June 14, 2018 photo, Bill Ford Jr., Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, poses in the Michigan Central Station in Detroit. Ford Motor Co. is embarking on a 4-year renovation of the 1...

Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Private investigator Jason Jensen holds a phenotype report at his office Friday, June 15, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Groups of private investigators in Utah and California have been emboldened by the arrest of the suspected Golden...

Investigators say DNA database can be goldmine for old cases

A Republican congressman from Texas who has toured a tent-like shelter for hundreds of minors who entered the country illegally says the facility is a byproduct of a flawed immigration strategy.

A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.

Police say at least one person has been killed and 20 injured when shooting broke out at an all-night cultural festival in Trenton, New Jersey.

A second sheriff's deputy has died after being shot while an inmate was being transported to a Kansas City courthouse.

A seven-time "Jeopardy!" winner who taught history at a small Michigan college faces up to five years in prison for sneaking into the email accounts of other professors, administrators and students.

(Mike Dickie/The Daily Telegram via AP). In this Oct. 2012 photo, Stephanie Jass of Tecumseh, Mich., poses at Adrian College in Adrian, Mich. The former "Jeopardy!" winner has been charged with illegally accessing co-workers' email accounts at a small ...

'Jeopardy!' winner could get prison for sneaking into emails

AMC Networks says that Chris Hardwick's talk show is on hold and he has withdrawn as moderator of AMC and BBC America's Comic-Con panels.

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant.

(Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP). Two 464-foot-tall cooling towers of the St. Johns River Power Park on Jacksonville, Florida's Northside are simultaneously imploded Saturday, June 16, 2018, as part of the demolition of the now closed coal fir...

Police say at least one person has been killed and several others injured when shooting broke out at an all-night cultural event in Trenton, New Jersey.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The Latest on the shooting at a New Jersey arts festival (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

A local prosecutor says that one suspect is dead and 20 other people are injured, including four critically, after a shooting at an all-night arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri told a news conference early Sunday that 16 of the 20 injured were treated for gunshot wounds.

He says that two suspects opened fire during a crowded festival that showcases local art. One of the suspects, a 33-year-old man, was killed.

Authorities say that about 1,000 people were in the area when the shooting started and people stampeded. The nature of the injuries to the four people who did not suffer gunshot wounds was not immediately known.

___

6:30 a.m.

Shooting broke out at an all-night cultural festival in Trenton, New Jersey, early Sunday, sending people fleeing and leaving at least one person dead and more than a dozen injured, police said.

The shooting began at the Art All Night festival that showcases local art, music and food a little before 3 a.m. Sunday. The event began Saturday afternoon and was scheduled to continue until Sunday afternoon. It typically draws thousands of people.

Trenton police Lt. Darren Zappley told The Trentonian that multiple people were shot and were taken to the hospital. The person who was killed was not immediately identified.

Angelo Nicolo told Philadelphia 6ABC TV that he and his brother were at the event when they heard loud popping sounds. He said people started running down the street.

"I saw two police officers escort a guy that got shot in the leg. They bandaged him up and whisked him away," Nicolo said.

