Three Arrested After Armed Robbery, Kidnapping

Three suspects are arrested and one still on the loose after an armed robbery and kidnapping.

Police say the victim told officers he was called to a house near 91st and Sheridan for a party.

When he arrived, the man said, four people robbed him at gunpoint and took him hostage for a $1,400 ransom.

Police say the man was eventually released when the suspects saw officers in the area.

According to police, they later spotted the suspects, who tried to drive away.

Officers say three of the suspects were arrested after a chase and the fourth is still on the loose.