Toasty Father's Day Ahead

Happy Father’s Day! The steady summer heat is rolling right along as we celebrate all you dads out there.

The weather is still a broken record as highs climb back into the low to mid 90s once again, with heat index values at or just above 100. We will have a steady south breeze to cool dad off (if he’s in the shade, that is!).

The heat continues right on into Monday as well. Despite a few more clouds drifting in from the south, we’ll see highs back in the 90s on Monday with heat index values again near 100. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out across southeast Oklahoma, signaling the beginning of slowly increasing rain chances for parts of eastern Oklahoma.

A tropical-like system will be drifting into south Texas, and while the system itself won’t impact Green Country, it will send some increased moisture into our neck of the woods as the week progresses. A few scattered showers will be possible Tuesday, with a slightly better chance of scattered storms on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as a weak frontal boundary stalls out across the area.

Unfortunately, rain coverage may once again be much of the hit-or-miss variety, meaning some of us may not pick up a whole lot. But, some spots could pick up around an inch of rain with higher amounts north of Tulsa as we head into next weekend. We’ll keep you advised as the forecast becomes clearer in the days ahead!

