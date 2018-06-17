'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Bill Ford looks past the tons of paint, plaster and steel needed to remake Detroit's blighted Michigan Central train station and sees more than just an iconic building in desperate need of a makeover.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Thursday, June 14, 2018 photo, Bill Ford Jr., Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, poses in the Michigan Central Station in Detroit. Ford Motor Co. is embarking on a 4-year renovation of the 1...

The remains of a soldier who left Chicago to fight in the Korean War have come home to be buried in the nation's most sacred cemetery.

(Department of Defensevia AP). This undated photo provided by The Department of Defense shows Army Maj. Stephen T. Uurtamo. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced June 12, 2018 that the remains of Uurtamo a U.S. serviceman, recently acc...

A Republican congressman from Texas who has toured a tent-like shelter for hundreds of minors who entered the country illegally says the facility is a byproduct of a flawed immigration strategy.

A second sheriff's deputy has died after being shot while an inmate was being transported to a Kansas City courthouse.

A seven-time "Jeopardy!" winner who taught history at a small Michigan college faces up to five years in prison for sneaking into the email accounts of other professors, administrators and students.

(Mike Dickie/The Daily Telegram via AP). In this Oct. 2012 photo, Stephanie Jass of Tecumseh, Mich., poses at Adrian College in Adrian, Mich. The former "Jeopardy!" winner has been charged with illegally accessing co-workers' email accounts at a small ...

AMC Networks says that Chris Hardwick's talk show is on hold and he has withdrawn as moderator of AMC and BBC America's Comic-Con panels.

Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.

(Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.

Police say at least one person has been killed and several others injured when shooting broke out at an all-night cultural event in Trenton, New Jersey.

Erosion of immigrant protections began when Trump took office and continued for months.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo, children hold signs during a demonstration in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Miramar, Fla. The Trump administration's move to separate immigrant parent...

Police say at least one person has been killed and 20 injured when shooting broke out at an all-night cultural festival in Trenton, New Jersey.

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film. Disney estimates Sunday that the film has earned $180 million in its first weekend in theaters.

The previous animation record-holder was another Pixar sequel, "Finding Dory," which had a $135 million launch in 2016. It was Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" that held the record for a PG debut.

"Incredibles 2" comes 14 years after "The Incredibles" and picks up right where the first film left off with the superhero family. Brad Bird returned to write and direct the sequel, which has been overwhelmingly well-received by both critics and audiences.

"Incredibles 2" is also the second biggest ever June debut, behind only "Jurassic World."

