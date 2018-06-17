'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

Sunday, June 17 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:40:57 GMT
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo, children hold signs during a demonstration in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Miramar, Fla. The Trump administration's move to separate immigrant parent...
Erosion of immigrant protections began when Trump took office and continued for months.More >>
Sunday, June 17 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:40:15 GMT
(Mike Dickie/The Daily Telegram via AP). In this Oct. 2012 photo, Stephanie Jass of Tecumseh, Mich., poses at Adrian College in Adrian, Mich. The former "Jeopardy!" winner has been charged with illegally accessing co-workers' email accounts at a small ...
A seven-time "Jeopardy!" winner who taught history at a small Michigan college faces up to five years in prison for sneaking into the email accounts of other professors, administrators and students.More >>
Sunday, June 17 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:34:42 GMT
A Republican congressman from Texas who has toured a tent-like shelter for hundreds of minors who entered the country illegally says the facility is a byproduct of a flawed immigration strategy.More >>
Sunday, June 17 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:34:38 GMT
(Department of Defensevia AP). This undated photo provided by The Department of Defense shows Army Maj. Stephen T. Uurtamo. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced June 12, 2018 that the remains of Uurtamo a U.S. serviceman, recently acc...
The remains of a soldier who left Chicago to fight in the Korean War have come home to be buried in the nation's most sacred cemetery.More >>
Sunday, June 17 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:34:27 GMT
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Thursday, June 14, 2018 photo, Bill Ford Jr., Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, poses in the Michigan Central Station in Detroit. Ford Motor Co. is embarking on a 4-year renovation of the 1...
Bill Ford looks past the tons of paint, plaster and steel needed to remake Detroit's blighted Michigan Central train station and sees more than just an iconic building in desperate need of a makeover.More >>
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film. Disney estimates Sunday that the film has earned $180 million in its first weekend in theaters.
The previous animation record-holder was another Pixar sequel, "Finding Dory," which had a $135 million launch in 2016. It was Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" that held the record for a PG debut.
"Incredibles 2" comes 14 years after "The Incredibles" and picks up right where the first film left off with the superhero family. Brad Bird returned to write and direct the sequel, which has been overwhelmingly well-received by both critics and audiences.
"Incredibles 2" is also the second biggest ever June debut, behind only "Jurassic World."
