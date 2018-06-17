FDA Expands Salmonella-Melon Warning To More Than 20 States - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

FDA Expands Salmonella-Melon Warning To More Than 20 States

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
CBS News CBS News

The count of states where pre-cut melon tied to a rash of Salmonella infections has more than doubled in a matter of days. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating the multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infectionsthat has sickened 60 people, more than half seriously enough to be hospitalized.

Produced at a Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis, the fruit, packaged in clear plastic containers, was sold at retailers including Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Pay Less Super Markets, Owen's, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods/Amazon.  

Caito Foods recalled the products shipped between April 17 and June 7. All had a "best used by" date of June 16.  

The list of states where the fruit was distributed includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin, the FDA said Friday in an update. 

A retail location in California was removed, taking the state off the list, the agency said. 

The strain of Salmonella Adelaide infecting people is proving more threatening than many past outbreaks. Of the 60 people to become ill, the CDC had information on 47 cases, with 31 involving hospitalization. No deaths have been reported. 

Salmonella infections can spread from a person's intestines to their bloodstream, and in certain cases can be deadly unless treated quickly with antibiotics. Children under five and adults older than 65 are at higher risk.

The outbreak has reportedly led to lawsuits in at least three states, including Michigan, the hardest hit with 32 cases. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc.. All Rights Reserved.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.