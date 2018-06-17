Arson suspected at bar where Zach Randolph's brother killed

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant.

(Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP). Two 464-foot-tall cooling towers of the St. Johns River Power Park on Jacksonville, Florida's Northside are simultaneously imploded Saturday, June 16, 2018, as part of the demolition of the now closed coal fir...

Thunderstorms crawled across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin after flooding washed out roads and highways, and a heat wave sent temperatures into the high 90s elsewhere in the Midwest.

The remains of a soldier who left Chicago to fight in the Korean War have come home to be buried in the nation's most sacred cemetery.

(Department of Defensevia AP). This undated photo provided by The Department of Defense shows Army Maj. Stephen T. Uurtamo. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced June 12, 2018 that the remains of Uurtamo a U.S. serviceman, recently acc...

Chicago soldier killed in Korea finally being laid to rest

Investigators have determined a fire likely was intentionally set at an Indiana bar, one day after the brother of NBA star Zach Randolph was fatally shot there.

A second sheriff's deputy has died after being shot while an inmate was being transported to a Kansas City courthouse.

Police say 2 Kansas deputies killed by inmate were parents

A sheriff says at least five people are dead and several others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

5 dead as SUV chased by Border Patrol crashes in South Texas

Police say at least one person has been killed and several others injured when shooting broke out at an all-night cultural event in Trenton, New Jersey.

Erosion of immigrant protections began when Trump took office and continued for months.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo, children hold signs during a demonstration in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Miramar, Fla. The Trump administration's move to separate immigrant parent...

Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.

Hundreds of children wait in Border Patrol facility in Texas

Police say at least one person has been killed and 20 injured when shooting broke out at an all-night cultural festival in Trenton, New Jersey.

The Latest: Event on verge of being shut down before gunfire

MARION, Ind. (AP) - Investigators have determined a fire likely was intentionally set at an Indiana bar, one day after the brother of NBA star Zach Randolph was fatally shot there.

The fire happened at Hop's Blues Room in Marion early Sunday - less than 24 hours after 35-year-old Roger Randolph was found dead.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze that caused an estimated $20,000 in damage. Marion Fire Department Investigator Brandon Eckstein says the cause of the fire was arson.

Early Saturday, Roger Randolph died shortly after he was found shot in the parking lot of the business. Police say no arrests have been made.

Zach Randolph was a star player in Marion and now plays for the Sacramento Kings.

Authorities didn't immediately say whether they believe Randolph's death and the fire are related.

