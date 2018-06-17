Chick-Fil-A Testing A New Location In Downtown Tulsa

Chick-Fil-A is coming to downtown Tulsa Monday.

A temporary restaurant will be open Monday from 11 a.m to 2 p.m at 5th and Boston. The restaurant chain says they want to test the location for a possible future expansion.

The company says they will bring food from another site and have enough to feed about 300 people. All of the money raised tomorrow will be donated to Tulsa Pop Kids and one lucky customer will get free Chick-Fil-A for a year.

Tulsa Pop Kids is a non-profit group that promotes literacy using arts and entertainment.