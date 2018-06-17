5 dead as SUV chased by Border Patrol crashes in South Texas

Sunday, June 17 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-06-17 21:40:31 GMT
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo, children hold signs during a demonstration in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Miramar, Fla. The Trump administration's move to separate immigrant parent...
Erosion of immigrant protections began when Trump took office and continued for months.More >>
Erosion of immigrant protections began when Trump took office and continued for months.More >>
Sunday, June 17 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-06-17 21:31:32 GMT
(Department of Defensevia AP). This undated photo provided by The Department of Defense shows Army Maj. Stephen T. Uurtamo. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced June 12, 2018 that the remains of Uurtamo a U.S. serviceman, recently acc...
The remains of a soldier who left Chicago to fight in the Korean War have come home to be buried in the nation's most sacred cemetery.More >>
The remains of a soldier who left Chicago to fight in the Korean War have come home to be buried in the nation's most sacred cemetery.More >>
Sunday, June 17 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-06-17 21:31:29 GMT
Thunderstorms crawled across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin after flooding washed out roads and highways, and a heat wave sent temperatures into the high 90s elsewhere in the Midwest.More >>
Thunderstorms crawled across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin after flooding washed out roads and highways, and a heat wave sent temperatures into the high 90s elsewhere in the Midwest.More >>
Sunday, June 17 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-06-17 21:31:16 GMT
(Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP). Two 464-foot-tall cooling towers of the St. Johns River Power Park on Jacksonville, Florida's Northside are simultaneously imploded Saturday, June 16, 2018, as part of the demolition of the now closed coal fir...
Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant.More >>
Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant.More >>
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House
BIG WELLS, Texas (AP) - At least five people are dead and several others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.
Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd says the SUV went out of control at more than 100 mph and overturned on Texas Highway 85, ejecting those inside.
Texas Department of Public Safety officials say four were pronounced dead at the scene midday Sunday. A fifth person died at a hospital.
Most of the occupants were believed to be living in the country without legal permission. Boyd tells San Antonio television station WOAI a driver and one passenger are believed to be U.S. citizens. Both are in custody.
Some injured were taken by helicopter to San Antonio, about 90 miles (144.83 kilometers) northeast.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.