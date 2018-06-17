Marine Walking Across United States To Raise Awareness For PTSD - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Marine Walking Across United States To Raise Awareness For PTSD

TULSA, Oklahoma -

One marine is walking across the country to help raise awareness of PTSD.

Gunny Brady Jr. made his way through Tulsa this morning as he continues his more than 2,000-mile quest. Brady is walking from California to New Jersey. It's called the Major Walk in honor of his brother Major Brady who he says took his own life.

The walk is in partnership with the Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge. An organization that works to improve the lives of wounded or injured veterans.

Brady started his journey in March and is expected to make it to New Jersey sometime in September. If you would like to read more about Brady or donate to the cause click here.

