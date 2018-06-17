Rogers County Sheriff's Office Hosting SQ 788 Forum - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Rogers County Sheriff's Office Hosting SQ 788 Forum

ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma Voters will decide whether or not they want to legalize medical marijuana on June 26th.

Monday the Rogers County Sheriff's Office will host a forum over state question 788. The forum will include the DEA, Rogers County DA Matt Ballard, and a local physician. 

The forum will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Claremore Conference Center

