Lawyers to present final arguments in Mafia boss trial

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

The remains of a soldier who left Chicago to fight in the Korean War have come home to be buried in the nation's most sacred cemetery.

(Department of Defensevia AP). This undated photo provided by The Department of Defense shows Army Maj. Stephen T. Uurtamo. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced June 12, 2018 that the remains of Uurtamo a U.S. serviceman, recently acc...

Chicago soldier killed in Korea finally being laid to rest

Investigators have determined a fire likely was intentionally set at an Indiana bar, one day after the brother of NBA star Zach Randolph was fatally shot there.

Police say at least one person has been killed and 20 injured when shooting broke out at an all-night cultural festival in Trenton, New Jersey.

The Latest: Event on verge of being shut down before gunfire

Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.

(FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...

Elizabeth Brackett, a longtime Chicago journalist and world-champion triathlete, has died at age 76 four days after an apparent bicycle accident.

(AP Photo/Charles Cherney, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, March 24, 2010, file photo, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney speaks with moderator Elizabeth Brackett in Chicago.

Police say at least one person has been killed and several others injured when shooting broke out at an all-night cultural event in Trenton, New Jersey.

Thunderstorms crawled across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin after flooding washed out roads and highways, and a heat wave sent temperatures into the high 90s elsewhere in the Midwest.

A sheriff says at least five people are dead and several others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

5 dead as SUV chased by Border Patrol crashes in South Texas

Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.

Hundreds of children wait in Border Patrol facility in Texas

Authorities say a 24-hour arts and music festival in New Jersey was on the verge of being shut down because of numerous fights when gunfire erupted.

(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Police stand guard outside the warehouse building where the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival that was the scene of a shooting that resulted in numerous injuries and at least one death Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Trenton, N.J.

Art festival on verge of being shut down when shots rang out

BOSTON (AP) - Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.

Closing arguments are expected Monday in Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme's trial.

Salemme and his co-defendant, Paul Weadick, are charged with killing Steven DiSarro. Prosecutors say Salemme worried DiSarro would cooperate with authorities investigating the mobster.

Another mobster, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi says he saw Salemme's son strangle DiSarro while Weadick held DiSarro's feet and Salemme stood by. Salemme's son died in 1995.

DiSarro's remains were found in Providence, Rhode Island, in 2016.

Salemme and Weadick face up to life in prison if convicted. They insist they're innocent.

Salemme headed the New England family of La Cosa Nostra in the early 1990s.

