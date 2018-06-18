Owasso Food Pantry Receives Big Donation

Owasso Community Resources' food pantry is celebrating two big donations Monday.

The organization says Gateway Mortgage Group is donating two refrigerators to the pantry to help feed students and Owasso families this summer.

Owasso Community Resources told News On 6 earlier this month, they've seen a dramatic increase in people who need their services. In May, the food pantry at 109 North Birch Street, served 200 families and now that school is out, their shelves are nearly wiped clean.

Owasso Community Resources provides food and other supplies year-round to people from Owasso, Collinsville, Turley, and Sperry.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Monday morning to celebrate the refrigerator donation.