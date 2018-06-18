Silver Alert Issued For Owasso Woman Who May Be Driving To Florida

Owasso Police issue Silver Alert for elderly woman who may be driving to Florida by herself.

Police say 84-year-old Karen Alexander was last seen Friday, June 15th. They say she has possible early onset dementia and believe she is in imminent danger.

There's no clothing description for Alexander, but officers say she does wear eye glasses and has hearing aids.

Alexander's car is a gold 2001 Toyota Camry with Oklahoma tag WOKNTOK.

If seen, call Owasso Police at 918-272-2244