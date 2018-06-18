Tulsa Abandoned Gas Well Search Begins - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Abandoned Gas Well Search Begins

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Streets in parts of a Tulsa neighborhood near 71st and Harvard will be closing starting today while the state Corporation Commission searches for what they believe is an abandoned natural gas well.

The state believe this natural gas well has been leaking for a while. 

Monday, workers will focus on finding it, then cap off the old well, but they aren't really sure where it is. 

Neighbors who live there tell News On 6, the smell has been an issue for a couple of years.

Holes have been drilled in several streets and workers have added a gas pipe to the area but it's still been an issue. 

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission says they are not sure how long the hunt for the abandoned well will take, but they plan to search until they find it.

