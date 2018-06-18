Mexico Fans Might Have Caused An Earthquake After World Cup Goal

If you thought Mexico's 1-0 win over Germany on Sunday in the 2018 FIFA World Cup was a world-shaking victory, you'd be right in the most literal sense.

At almost exactly the same time Hirving Lozano put Mexico on the board in the first half of Sunday's historic decision, at least two sensors inside Mexico City detected an earthquake, according to SIMMSA, a "seismic monitoring network" operated by the area's Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research.

El #sismo detectado en la Ciudad de México se originó de manera artificial. Posiblemente por saltos masivos durante el Gol de la selección de #México en el mundial. Por lo menos dos sensores dentro de la Ciudad lo detectaron a las 11:32. pic.twitter.com/mACKesab3b — SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) June 17, 2018

But it wasn't just any old 'quake, and the ground didn't start shaking out of pure coincidence. Or at least that's what SIMMSA reported on Twitter, suggesting the earthquake was "artificially" created by "massive jumps" in the city during Lozano's decisive goal.