Water Line Replacement To Close Tulsa Intersection

The City of Tulsa says the 15th and Denver intersection will be closed starting Monday so crews can work on a big water line replacement project.

They had originally planning to close the intersection last week, but pushed it back to the week of June 18th.

The city already has barriers on each side of the intersection. The intersection will be closed through Friday to replace a 6-inch water line and segments of a 30-inch line.

They're doing this work ahead of a street reconstruction project that'll start sometime soon.

City crews say all businesses will still have access, then starting Saturday, June 23rd, traffic will be down to one lane in both directions at 15th and Denver with limited eastbound traffic between Denver and Elwood.

They say those lane closures should last about a month.

The City of Tulsa says a 2014 bond issue is paying for the upcoming street project.