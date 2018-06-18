Tulsa School Name Change Vote Set For Monday

The Tulsa Board of Education is scheduled to vote Monday on the name changes for three elementary schools.

The three schools are Chouteau, Columbus and Lee Elementary Schools.

It's likely the changes will be approved for Chouteau and Columbus Elementary schools, but Lee's name change may not happen just yet.

We first told you last week as TPS added an action-item on their agenda, to delay the name change for Lee and instead form a new committee that would meet during the summer, to develop a new name nomination.

6/14/2018 Related Story: TPS May Change Plan To Rename Lee Elementary School

That comes over opposition to re-naming Robert E. Lee Elementary, to simply Lee Elementary. All three elementary schools were scheduled to have their names changed on July 1st.

If TPS approves the changes for Chouteau and Columbus, those would still change July 1st as scheduled.

But if they vote to delay the change for Lee, there's no word when that would change.

Jackson Elementary is another Tulsa Public school that will see a new name, but that's already been approved.