Eufaula Police Seek Witness To Highway Fatality

Police confirm a woman is dead after being hit by a car on Highway 69 in Eufaula on Saturday.

Police say the driver was heading south on Highway 69 when he saw something run into the road. Officers say the driver called 911 just after 10 p.m., saying he wasn't sure if he hit a person or an animal and was walking along the road looking.

Police say about a minute and a half into the phone call the man told dispatchers, "I found her. She's dead."

Police have identified the woman was 57-year old Tamara May and say she died at the scene.

Police questioned the driver and they say he was going the speed limit, swerved out-of-the-way to avoid hitting May, but did not have enough time to hit the brakes.

Officers say the victim was walking near the roadway with her boyfriend Eric James Hansen before the accident, but when police arrived, Hansen had already left.

Police are asking for your help finding Eric Hansen as a witness to the crash. If you know where he is at, call Eufaula Police at 918-689-2172