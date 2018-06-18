Bixby Council To Discuss Plans To Fight PSO's Wind Catcher Proje - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bixby Council To Discuss Plans To Fight PSO's Wind Catcher Project

Posted: Updated:
BIXBY, Oklahoma -

The Bixby City Council has a special meeting to discuss the Wind Catcher program that could bring transmission lines into their community.

There are two items on the agenda for Monday night's special meeting. Both are related to fighting PSO's Wind Catcher project, which will transport wind energy across the state using transmission lines.

On Wind Catcher Energy's website, a map shows the proposed route ends south of Sperry, but an alternate route has the lines going through the west side of Bixby.

5/20/2018 Related Story: Four Oklahoma Utility Companies Give Support To PSO Wind Catcher Project

The Bixby city council could approve a plan to ask the Corporation Commission to dismiss PSO's application for preapproval of the project. The council could vote to hire an attorney to represent them in this area.

The Special City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. I have reached out to PSO for comment.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
