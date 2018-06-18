USA BMX Signs Contract For Tulsa Headquarters In Greenwood District

USA BMX will relocate its headquarters to Tulsa after City leaders announced a 30-year contract with the organization.

The City and USA BMX have agreed on the 22-acre Evans-Fintube location off North Lansing. No one has used the property for quite some time, and they believe it’s a win-win for everyone.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the contract is for a 30-year lease with two 10-year renewal options in place. USA BMX will move from its current location in Arizona to Tulsa.

With Vision Tulsa funding, the City will build a new National Headquarters, Olympic-caliber track stadium and Hall of Fame Museum at the site, a news release states. Construction is set to begin this fall with an estimated completion in late 2019.

“USA BMX is making a substantial commitment to our community and we could not be more excited to bring an Olympic sport and its national audience to the Historic Greenwood District,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

“The partnership with USA BMX is the first step in drawing significant private investment to this area of North Tulsa, and we want to ensure this project serves as a catalyst for the kind of community development many have worked toward for years.”

The BMX headquarters was originally planned for the old Drillers Stadium at 15th and Yale, but a dispute over concessions caused the deal to collapse.