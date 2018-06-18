Rendell, ex-Pennsylvania governor, says he has Parkinson's

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three years

A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the pro

Justice report provides ammo for both Trump and his critics

Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

Investigators have determined a fire likely was intentionally set at an Indiana bar, one day after the brother of NBA star Zach Randolph was fatally shot there.

Elizabeth Brackett, a longtime Chicago journalist and world-champion triathlete, has died at age 76 four days after an apparent bicycle accident.

(AP Photo/Charles Cherney, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, March 24, 2010, file photo, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney speaks with moderator Elizabeth Brackett in Chicago.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell says he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, sit in one of the cage...

A sheriff says at least five people are dead and several others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

Thirty years after his historic testimony saying global warming is here and a problem, scientist James Hansen wishes he was wrong about climate change.

(AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel). James Hansen sits for a portrait in his home in New York on April 12, 2018. NASA’s top climate scientist in 1988, Hansen warned the world on a record hot June day 30 years ago that global warming was here and worsening. In a...

James Hansen wishes he wasn't so right about global warming

A funeral will be held for fashion designer Kate Spade this week in Kansas City, where she was born.

Kate Spade's funeral to be held in birthplace of Kansas City

Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

Police say a gunman injured a teen and shot a man in a pair of carjacking attempts Sunday, before being killed by a bystander outside a Washington state Walmart store.

Authorities say a 24-hour arts and music festival in New Jersey was on the verge of being shut down because of numerous fights when gunfire erupted.

(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Police stand guard outside the warehouse building where the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival that was the scene of a shooting that resulted in numerous injuries and at least one death Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Trenton, N.J.

Art festival on verge of being shut down when shots rang out

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell says he was diagnosed three-and-a-half years ago with Parkinson's disease.

The 74-year-old Rendell spoke Monday at a news conference at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia with officials from the University of Pennsylvania. He says his mother had Parkinson's disease for the last 13 years of her life.

Rendell, a Democrat, was Pennsylvania's two-term governor from 2003 through 2010. He was also the Democratic National Committee chairman and a two-term Philadelphia mayor who was nicknamed America's mayor.

Parkinson's involves a loss of brain cells controlling movement. Besides tremors, it can cause rigid, halting walking, slowed speech and sometimes dementia. Symptoms worsen over time and can be treated with drugs but there is no cure.

