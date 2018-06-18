Man will admit to impersonating general for helicopter ride

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three years

A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the pro

Justice report provides ammo for both Trump and his critics

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

Thirty years after his historic testimony saying global warming is here and a problem, scientist James Hansen wishes he was wrong about climate change.

(AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel). James Hansen sits for a portrait in his home in New York on April 12, 2018. NASA’s top climate scientist in 1988, Hansen warned the world on a record hot June day 30 years ago that global warming was here and worsening. In a...

A funeral will be held for fashion designer Kate Spade this week in Kansas City, where she was born.

A man accused of landing a chartered helicopter at a North Carolina technology company plans to plead guilty to impersonating an Army general.

(Wake City-County Bureau of Identification via AP, File). FILE - This undated file mug shot provided by the Wake City-County Bureau of Identification shows Christian Desgroux, 57, who's accused of pretending to be a U.S. Army general when he landed a c...

A 48-year-old man already serving life in prison for killing a jogger has been sentenced to another mandatory life term for the kidnapping and slaying of a 25-year-old western Michigan gas station clerk.

Police say a gunman injured a teen and shot a man in a pair of carjacking attempts Sunday, before being killed by a bystander outside a Washington state Walmart store.

Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.

(FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell says he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photo, trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ontario into Detroit. In nearly a quarter-century since NAFTA was approved, a complex chain of automotive parts makers has sprung up on both...

The Supreme Court has ruled for the Trump administration in a case about prison terms that was argued by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

By JONATHAN DREW

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A man accused of trying to impress a woman by landing a chartered helicopter at a North Carolina technology company plans to plead guilty to impersonating a three-star Army general and will concede that he was sane at the time, according to a new court filing.

The strange case against Christian Desgroux unfolded after authorities say he unexpectedly had a charter helicopter pilot land on a soccer field last November at the sprawling corporate campus of SAS Institute in Cary. Wearing a military battle uniform, Desgroux told a security officer who confronted him that he was there to pick up a female employee to take her to Fort Bragg for a classified briefing authorized by President Donald Trump, according to federal agents.

After he was charged with a federal count of pretending to be a military officer, his attorney requested that the 58-year-old undergo a psychological evaluation. A Homeland Security agent previously testified that investigators suspected Desgroux was mentally ill.

Desgroux was examined at a federal prison facility in California, and a psychiatric report was filed under seal with the court in May, according to court records.

It's not clear exactly what the report says, but his attorney wrote in a court filing last Thursday that his client won't object to the conclusion that he was legally sane at the time.

The defense attorney, Andrew McCoppin, also wrote that his client plans to plead guilty to the charge against him. McCoppin didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment Monday.

Prosecutors say the charge against Desgroux carries a maximum of three years in prison, but McCoppin argues in court documents that sentencing guidelines call for no more than six months. Desgroux has already been in federal custody for about five months, so McCoppin is seeking his release pending sentencing.

A competency hearing and arraignment is scheduled for next week.

It was around sunset Nov. 6 when Desgroux stepped out of the helicopter wearing a uniform displaying three stars that implied a rank of lieutenant general in the Army, authorities say. Homeland Security Special Agent Tony Bell testified earlier this year that Desgroux saluted security officers and they saluted him back.

But the backstory was false, and authorities say Desgroux later admitted that he never served in the military. Bell testified that a female acquaintance of Desgroux expected him to arrive in a car for a visit, but instead they went on a 30-minute helicopter ride around Raleigh. The agent said Desgroux wanted to pursue a romantic relationship, but the woman is married.

She and the pilot appear to have been swept up in Desgroux's strange behavior and were not charged.

The episode was concerning enough that a joint terrorism task force joined the investigation. SAS has 14,000 employees worldwide and is among the largest businesses based in North Carolina.

Desgroux, a native of Chile, has lived in the Raleigh area for several decades and recently became a U.S. citizen. He worked out of his home as a car mechanic.

___

Follow Drew on Twitter at https://twitter.com/jonathanldrew

