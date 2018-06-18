AAA says Oklahoma, Arkansas among nation's lowest gas prices - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

AAA says Oklahoma, Arkansas among nation's lowest gas prices

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - AAA says motorists in Oklahoma and Arkansas are paying some of the nation's lowest prices for gasoline.

AAA said Monday that average pump prices in Oklahoma were the fifth lowest in the nation at $2.61 a gallon. Arkansas had the sixth lowest price at $2.63 a gallon.

Nationally, gas prices averaged $2.90 a gallon, one cent more expensive than a month ago and 60 cents higher than a year ago.

Nationwide, 44 states have less expensive or steady gas price averages compared to a week ago. But consumption is on the rise as the summer travel season intensifies.

The latest Energy Information Administration report indicates demand set a record for the week that ended June 8. And as demand skyrockets, U.S. gasoline inventories have plummeted.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.