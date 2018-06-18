States' redistricting plans facing challenges in court

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three years

A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the pro

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

A sheriff says at least five people are dead and several others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

Voters in a number of states will be deciding this year whether to change the redistricting process for congressional and state legislative seats, to make the process less partisan.

Thirty years after his historic testimony saying global warming is here and a problem, scientist James Hansen wishes he was wrong about climate change.

(AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel). James Hansen sits for a portrait in his home in New York on April 12, 2018. NASA’s top climate scientist in 1988, Hansen warned the world on a record hot June day 30 years ago that global warming was here and worsening. In a...

Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

A 48-year-old man already serving life in prison for killing a jogger has been sentenced to another mandatory life term for the kidnapping and slaying of a 25-year-old western Michigan gas station clerk.

Police say a gunman injured a teen and shot a man in a pair of carjacking attempts Sunday, before being killed by a bystander outside a Washington state Walmart store.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photo, trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ontario into Detroit. In nearly a quarter-century since NAFTA was approved, a complex chain of automotive parts makers has sprung up on both...

Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.

(FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...

A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley that has sat on a runway in New Mexico for nearly four decades is back on the auction block.

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to block the use of legislative districts in Wisconsin and Maryland in separate cases that had alleged unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering. Instead, the high court allowed lower courts to continue considering the claims.

The cases are among several that have been winding their way through the court system, eight years after the 2010 Census provided the basis for the last round of legislative redistricting.

Most of the cases will not affect this year's elections. But depending on the outcomes, they could set precedents for states to follow for the next round of redistricting after the 2020 Census.

Here's a look at redistricting cases ruled upon recently or still pending in the courts:

___

WISCONSIN

Partisan breakdown: State Assembly: 64 Republicans, 35 Democrats.

The claim: Partisan gerrymandering.

The case: The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday overturned a November 2016 ruling that had struck down Wisconsin's state Assembly districts as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander. The lower court had said the map adopted in 2011 by the Republican-led Legislature and Republican governor violated Democratic voters' rights to representation by packing Democrats into some districts and spreading them among others, thus diluting their voting power. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the use of a statewide analysis and said that plaintiffs must prove that their personal voting rights were infringed by the way particular districts were drawn. The ruling sent the case back to a lower federal court for further proceedings.

__

MARYLAND

Partisan breakdown: U.S. House: seven Democrats, one Republican.

The claim: Partisan gerrymandering.

The case: The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday upheld a lower court's decision declining to grant a preliminary injunction against continued use of the 6th Congressional District boundaries adopted in 2011. A federal lawsuit filed in 2013 by Republican voters alleges that the Democratic governor and Democratic-controlled Legislature unconstitutionally gerrymandered the district to dilute the voting power of Republicans. The district had been held by a 20-year Republican incumbent. It's since been held by a Democrat. A lower court had put the lawsuit on hold pending guidance from the Supreme Court. The ruling allows it to proceed.

___

TEXAS

Partisan breakdown: U.S. House: 25 Republicans, 11 Democrats. State Senate: 20 Republicans, 11 Democrats. State House: 94 Republicans, 56 Democrats.

The claim: Racial gerrymandering.

The case: U.S. and state House maps enacted in 2011 by the Republican governor and GOP-led Legislature were tossed out in 2012 by a federal court, which produced new interim maps. Those maps were permanently adopted by the Legislature and governor in 2013. But last year, the federal court ruled that some districts were racially gerrymandered to weaken the electoral power of growing minority populations. The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked lower court orders to redraw two congressional districts and nine state House districts for the 2018 elections. It heard arguments April 24 on an appeal of the lower court rulings.

___

NORTH CAROLINA

Partisan breakdown: U.S. House: 10 Republicans, three Democrats. State Senate: 35 Republicans, 15 Democrats. State House: 75 Republicans, 45 Democrats.

The claims: Racial and partisan gerrymandering.

The cases: The U.S. Supreme Court in January temporarily blocked a lower court's order for state lawmakers to again redraw North Carolina's congressional districts. The high court is considering whether to schedule arguments on an appeal. Unlike the Wisconsin case, one of the North Carolina cases has plaintiffs from every congressional district. The lower court has ruled that the Republican-led Legislature engaged in unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering when it redrew districts in 2016 in response to a previous court ruling that the 2011 districts were an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. Separately, the U.S. Supreme Court in February temporarily blocked portions of a lower court's decision redrawing state legislative districts. That case is pending an appeal of a ruling that the legislature's 2017 redistricting plan violated the state constitution and contained racial biases left over from the maps it originally approved in 2011.

___

PENNSYLVANIA

Partisan breakdown: U.S. House: 10 Republicans, six Democrats, two vacancies.

The claim: Partisan gerrymandering.

The case: The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in January that the U.S. House districts enacted in 2011 by a Republican governor and GOP-led Legislature were an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander favoring Republicans. The Democratic-led court in February imposed new district boundaries that analysts said could boost Democrats' electoral prospects. The U.S. Supreme Court and a lower federal court both declined to halt or overturn the use of the new districts in this year's elections.

___

VIRGINIA

Partisan breakdown: U.S. House: seven Republicans, four Democrats. State Senate: 21 Republicans, 19 Democrats. State House: 51 Republicans, 49 Democrats.

The claim: Racial gerrymandering, non-compact districts.

The cases: The state Supreme Court on May 31 rejected a challenge alleging 11 House and Senate districts approved in 2011 were unconstitutional because they were not compact enough. In a separate case, the U.S. Supreme Court last year ordered a lower court to reconsider previously rejected claims that the Legislature and governor unconstitutionally diluted black voting by packing a high percentage of black voters into 11 state House districts. That case is still pending. In yet another case, a federal court in 2016 redrew congressional districts after ruling that black voters had been illegally packed into a particular district to diminish their voting strength elsewhere.

___

GEORGIA

Partisan breakdown: U.S. House: 10 Republicans, four Democrats. State House: 116 Republicans, 64 Democrats.

The claim: Racial gerrymandering.

The case: A federal lawsuit filed June 13 and backed by a national Democratic redistricting group alleges that a U.S. House district was redrawn in 2011 by the state's Republican-led Legislature and GOP governor to illegally limit the voting influence of black residents. A separate federal lawsuit filed in April 2017 alleges that two state House districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered by the Republican-led Legislature in 2015 to increase the percentage of white voters and decrease the percentage of black voters. Both Republican incumbents were re-elected over black Democratic challengers in 2016. On June 1, a federal court denied a pre-trial motion to grant a preliminary injunction against continued use of the districts.

___

MICHIGAN

Partisan breakdown: U.S. House: nine Republicans, four Democrats, one vacancy. State Senate: 27 Republicans, 10 Democrats, one vacancy. State House: 63 Republicans, 46 Democrats, one vacancy.

The claim: Partisan gerrymandering.

The case: A federal lawsuit filed in December by Democratic voters alleges the U.S. House and state legislative districts enacted in 2011 by a Republican governor and Republican-led Legislature are unconstitutionally gerrymandered to dilute the voting power of Democrats. Republicans control the Legislature and have a majority of Michigan's congressional delegation. Critics of the maps so far have survived efforts to have the lawsuit dismissed. A trial is scheduled for next February.

___

OHIO

Partisan breakdown: U.S. House: 11 Republicans, four Democrats, one vacancy.

The claim: Partisan gerrymandering.

The case: A federal lawsuit filed May 23 by the American Civil Liberties Union alleges unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering to the disadvantage of Democratic voters in U.S. House districts that were passed by the Republican-led Legislature and signed by the GOP governor in 2011.

___

ALABAMA

Partisan breakdown: U.S. House: six Republicans, one Democrat. State Senate: 26 Republicans, seven Democrats, one independent, one vacancy. State House: 70 Republicans, 32 Democrats, three vacancies.

The claim: Racial gerrymandering.

The case: A federal lawsuit filed June 13 and backed by a national Democratic redistricting group alleges the U.S. House maps approved in 2011 by the state's Republican-led Legislature and GOP governor illegally limit the voting influence of black residents. A separate lawsuit previously alleged that state House and Senate maps had packed too many black voters into certain districts. The U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 ordered those maps to be reconsidered by a lower court, which struck down a dozen districts last year. The Legislature then redrew 25 of the 35 state Senate seats and 70 of the 105 state House seats, reducing racial polarization in most districts. The court dismissed a challenge to the new maps last October.

___

LOUISIANA

Partisan breakdown: U.S. House: five Republicans, one Democrat.

The claim: Racial gerrymandering.

The case: A federal lawsuit filed June 13 and backed by a national Democratic redistricting group alleges the U.S. House maps approved in 2011 illegally limit the voting influence of black residents by packing a large number into one majority-minority district and spreading other black voters out among multiple districts. Republicans controlled both legislative chambers and the governor's office at the time the redistricting plan was approved during a special legislative session.

___

ARKANSAS

Partisan breakdown: U.S. House: four Republicans.

The claim: Racial gerrymandering.

The case: A federal lawsuit filed Feb. 9 by the publisher of the Little Rock Sun, a black community newspaper, alleges that the boundaries of the First Congressional District in eastern Arkansas were drawn to dilute the voting strength of black residents. Democrats controlled both the Legislature and governor's office during the 2011 redistricting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.