Redistricting changes headed to the ballot in several states

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three years

A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the pro

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

A sheriff says at least five people are dead and several others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

Voters in a number of states will be deciding this year whether to change the redistricting process for congressional and state legislative seats, to make the process less partisan.

Thirty years after his historic testimony saying global warming is here and a problem, scientist James Hansen wishes he was wrong about climate change.

(AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel). James Hansen sits for a portrait in his home in New York on April 12, 2018. NASA’s top climate scientist in 1988, Hansen warned the world on a record hot June day 30 years ago that global warming was here and worsening. In a...

Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

A 48-year-old man already serving life in prison for killing a jogger has been sentenced to another mandatory life term for the kidnapping and slaying of a 25-year-old western Michigan gas station clerk.

Police say a gunman injured a teen and shot a man in a pair of carjacking attempts Sunday, before being killed by a bystander outside a Washington state Walmart store.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photo, trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ontario into Detroit. In nearly a quarter-century since NAFTA was approved, a complex chain of automotive parts makers has sprung up on both...

Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.

(FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...

A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley that has sat on a runway in New Mexico for nearly four decades is back on the auction block.

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling Monday on redistricting lawsuits in Wisconsin and Maryland comes as several states already are considering changes to the criteria and processes that will be used to draw legislative districts after the 2020 Census.

In most places, the state legislature and governor are responsible for redistricting U.S. House and state legislative seats. More than a dozen states primarily use boards or commissions to redraw state legislative districts, and about a half-dozen do so for congressional districts.

Here's a look at proposed redistricting measures that already have been - or are likely to be - placed on ballots this year:

___

COLORADO

Issues: Two proposed constitutional amendments placed on the Nov. 6 ballot by the state Legislature affecting congressional and state legislative redistricting.

Status quo: Congress: four Republicans, three Democrats. State Senate: 18 Republicans, 16 Democrats, one independent. State House: 36 Democrats, 29 Republicans.

Current process: For Congress, the state Legislature passes a redistricting plan by a majority vote, subject to a gubernatorial veto. For the Legislature, House and Senate districts are drawn by an 11-member commission consisting of four bipartisan legislative appointees, three gubernatorial appointees and four members chosen by the chief justice. Maps are automatically submitted to the state Supreme Court for review and, if rejected, the commission is given another chance to draw maps.

Proposed process: For both Congress and state legislative chambers, a 12-person commission - consisting of four Republicans, four Democrats and four independents - would be selected from a pool of applicants. Half would be chosen randomly and the rest by a judicial panel. Nonpartisan legislative staff would draft proposed maps for the commission's approval, which would require at least eight votes including two from independents. The state Supreme Court then would review the maps to determine whether legal criteria were followed. If not, legislative staff would draft a new plan for the commission to submit to the court.

Proposed criteria: Districts would have to be nearly equal in population, compact and as much as possible preserve communities of interest such as racial and ethnic groups and whole cities and counties. The commission also would have to "maximize the number of politically competitive districts."

___

OHIO

Issue: Constitutional amendment affecting congressional redistricting, approved by 75 percent of voters on May 8.

Status quo: Congress: 11 Republicans, four Democrats, one vacancy.

Old process: State Legislature passes a redistricting plan by a majority vote, subject to a gubernatorial veto.

New process: State Legislature passes a redistricting plan by a three-fifths majority with support of at least half the members of the majority and minority parties, subject to a gubernatorial veto. If that fails, districts are drawn by a seven-member commission composed of two majority and two minority party lawmakers, the governor, auditor and secretary of state; approval requires four votes, including two each from majority and minority party commissioners. If that fails, the Legislature may pass a plan by a three-fifths vote with the support of at least one-third of the majority and minority party members, subject to a gubernatorial veto. If that fails, the Legislature may pass a plan by a majority subject to a gubernatorial veto, but it would remain in effect for only four years instead of 10.

New Criteria: Districts must protect racial minority voting rights, be compact and contiguous, and limit the number of counties and cities that are split among multiple districts.

___

MICHIGAN

Issue: Petition signatures submitted for a proposed constitutional amendment on the Nov. 6 ballot affecting congressional and state legislative redistricting. The state appeals court has ordered that it be certified for the ballot, but an appeal is pending with the Michigan Supreme Court.

Status quo: Congress: nine Republicans, four Democrats, one vacancy. State Senate: 27 Republicans, 10 Democrats, one vacancy. State House: 63 Republicans, 46 Democrats, one vacancy.

Current process: State Legislature passes redistricting plans by a majority vote, subject to a gubernatorial veto.

Proposed process: Districts would be drawn by a 13-member citizens' commission, composed of four Democrats, four Republicans and five independents randomly selected by the secretary of state from among applicants. Approval of districts would require a majority vote with support of at least two Democrats, two Republicans and two independents. If that fails, each commissioner would submit a plan and rank their options by preference, with the highest-ranked plan prevailing. In case of a tie, the secretary of state would randomly select the final plan.

Proposed criteria: Districts must be compact, contiguous, limit splitting of counties and cities, "reflect the state's diverse population and communities of interest," not favor or disfavor incumbents, and not provide a disproportionate advantage to any political party.

___

MISSOURI

Issue: Petition signatures submitted for a proposed constitutional amendment on the Nov. 6 ballot affecting state legislative redistricting.

Status quo: State Senate: 24 Republicans, nine Democrats, one vacancy. State House: 113 Republicans, 47 Democrats, three vacancies.

Current process: For the Senate, the governor appoints a 10-member bipartisan commission from nominees submitted by the state Republican and Democratic parties. For the House, the governor appoints a 16-member bipartisan commission from nominees submitted by Republican and Democratic congressional district committees. Approval of maps requires a seven-tenths majority vote. If that fails, the state Supreme Court appoints a panel of six appellate judges to draw the maps, with a majority vote of the panel required.

Proposed Process: A demographer would be selected from among applicants by agreement of the Senate majority and minority leaders or, if that fails, by random selection of the state auditor. The demographer, required to be a state resident, would submit maps for approval to the redistricting commissions, which would follow existing procedures for voting.

Proposed criteria: The demographer must take into account the rights of racial and language minorities and design districts to achieve both "partisan fairness" and "competitiveness" as determined by statistical measurements using the results of previous elections. Districts also shall be contiguous and limit splits among counties and cities. Compact districts are preferred but rank last among the criteria.

___

UTAH

Issue: Petition signatures submitted and approved for a proposed constitutional amendment to appear on the Nov. 6 ballot affecting congressional and state legislative redistricting.

Status quo: Congress: Four Republicans. State Senate: 24 Republicans, five Democrats. State House: 62 Republicans, 13 Democrats.

Current process: State Legislature passes redistricting plans by a majority vote, subject to a gubernatorial veto.

Proposed process: Districts would be drawn by a seven-member commission, composed of one gubernatorial appointee, two appointees by Republican legislative leaders, two appointees by Democratic legislative leaders and two political independents appointed by majority and minority party legislative leaders. The commission may approve between one and three plans by a vote of at least five members. Their recommended plans then would be submitted to the Legislature for final approval or rejection. If the Legislature adopts a plan that wasn't recommended by the commission, it must provide a detailed explanation of why its plan better satisfies the redistricting standards.

Proposed criteria: Districts shall limit splits among cities and counties, be compact and contiguous, preserve communities of interest and not favor or disfavor incumbents. Partisan voting records may not be considered. But statistical tests, including a measurement of partisan symmetry, shall be used to determine whether the maps meet the other criteria.

