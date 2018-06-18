Veteran journalist named top editor of Los Angeles Times

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three years

A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the pro

Justice report provides ammo for both Trump and his critics

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell says he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Widespread flooding in parts of northern Wisconsin blamed for at least one death.

(Carlton County Sheriff’s Office via AP). This photo provided by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office shows damage to Highway 23, southwest of Duluth, Minn., Sunday, June 17, 2018. Lines of thunderstorms crawled across northern Minnesota and northern Wi...

Former Mexico President Vicente Fox, who calls himself a soldier in the global campaign to legalize marijuana, is joining the board of directors of cannabis publication High Times to advance his agenda.

(AP Photo/Mario Armas, File). File - In this July 18, 2013, file photo, Mexico's former president Vicente Fox speaks during a news conference on the first day of the U.S.-Mexico Symposium on Legalization and Medical Use of Cannabis in San Francisco del...

A sheriff says at least five people are dead and several others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

Voters in a number of states will be deciding this year whether to change the redistricting process for congressional and state legislative seats, to make the process less partisan.

Redistricting changes headed to the ballot in several states

The Los Angeles Times says veteran journalist Norman Pearlstine has been named its new executive editor.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border "is a moral and humanitarian crisis.".

Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). Sandra Chica, center, wife of Pablo Villavicencio, stands speaks at a news conference outside federal immigration offices, Monday, June 18, 2018, in New York. Villavicencio was arrested June 1 while delivering pizza to Fort Ha...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Times on Monday announced the appointment of veteran journalist Norman Pearlstine as executive editor in the first major move by the newspaper's new owner.

Pearlstine had been serving for two months as an adviser to Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who spent $500 million to buy the Times, San Diego Union-Tribune, Spanish-language newspaper Hoy and some community newspapers from Chicago-based Tronc. Pearlstine created a transition plan that he will now help execute, the Times said.

Pearlstine, 75, has spent 50 years in journalism with publications including Time Inc., Bloomberg News, Forbes and the Wall Street Journal.

"There's no agenda, other than to make this the best journalistic institution," Soon-Shiong said in a statement.

Pearlstine becomes the Times' fourth top editor in less than a year - and its 18th since the newspaper began publishing in 1881. He succeeds Jim Kirk, whose seven-month tenure culminated with the sale of the paper.

"One of the great things that comes with Patrick's ownership, with local ownership and a willingness to invest, is that it brings a period of stability," Pearlstine said in an interview with the Times.

Soon-Shiong, 65, has pledged to restore the organization's reputation as a journalism powerhouse.

Pearlstine and Soon-Shiong met a few years ago, when Pearlstine was vice chairman at Time Inc. and they reconnected in February. Soon-Shiong said he discussed an interim role for Pearlstine, but quickly dismissed that idea.

"We've had enough interims," Soon-Shiong said. "He'll be here as long as he wants."

In 2005, while serving as editor in chief of Time Inc., Pearlstine was harshly criticized for turning over subpoenaed notes of reporter Matthew Cooper to a federal grand jury that was hearing evidence into the identification of Valerie Plame as a CIA agent. Pearlstine said that Time Inc. had spent millions of dollars fighting the special counsel and "lost every round."

He started in journalism in 1967 as a copy boy at The New York Times. He moved to the Wall Street Journal in 1968, where he worked for the next decade, including a stint in Los Angeles.

